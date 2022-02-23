City of Marfa seeks MAC pool feedback 

By Big Bend Sentinel

MARFA — The City of Marfa is seeking public opinion regarding potential renovations and upgrades to the 1960s-era Marfa Activity Center pool, which has been closed since the start of the pandemic.

The existing facility is leaking and in need of structural repairs. It is unclear at this time whether the aging pool will be simply repaired or replaced entirely. A pool feasibility study currently underway includes evaluating the pool facility, operations and community needs. Locals met with city officials spearheading the project earlier this month to bounce around ideas and share their desires for the pool. The community survey takes approximately five minutes to complete and can be found through the front page of the City of Marfa website, or via this link: https://survey.chh2o.com/5TR6lg.

Counsilman-Hunsaker, the company working with the city on the pool feasibility study, will present their findings to the city council at a public meeting on April 28. At the meeting earlier this month, city officials reassured residents the MAC pool will open in time for the summer swimming season this May.