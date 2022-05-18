Marfa Farmstand to reopen for 16th season this weekend 

By Mary Cantrell

MARFA — The Marfa Saturday Market will reopen for its 16th annual season this Saturday, May 21 from 9:30 to 11 a.m. at the USO Building outdoor pavilion.

The market will continue every Saturday morning through the fall, likely ending the weekend of Thanksgiving, said organizer Malinda Beeman. The location for the market may, at a later date, be moved to the Marfa Public Library courtyard, pending discussion and approval from Marfa City Council. The idea to move the market to the library courtyard was brought forth by the library staff, who saw it as an opportunity to expand programming for kids and families.

The market will feature new and returning vendors from Marfa and the surrounding area selling a variety of locally-grown produce, baked goods, canned goods, prepared foods as well as arts and crafts and homemade products. Market goers are encouraged to bring cash for market purchases as few vendors accept credit card payments, said Beeman. Marfa National Bank has an ATM just across the street from the USO.

Pets on leashes are welcome as long as they are well-behaved, said Beeman. The market is still accepting new vendors and community groups may also utilize the market as a fundraising space to sell goods or merchandise.

If you have any questions or want to apply to become a market vendor, reach out to [email protected]