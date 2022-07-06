Webb Gallery to host first exhibition in Fort Davis Masonic Lodge 

By Mary Cantrell

FORT DAVIS — Julie and Bruce Webb, the owners of Webb Gallery, a Waxahachie-based folk art and antiques gallery, will host their inaugural exhibition this weekend in the recently purchased historic Masonic Lodge in downtown Fort Davis.

The gallery, located on North Front Street, will open its doors to the public from 1 to 4 p.m. Friday, July 8, and Saturday, July 9, and feature works by some of the Webbs’ beloved artists, including ceramics by Carl Block, paintings by Adam Young and jewelry by Margaret Sullivan. Some artists will be in attendance.

This spring, the Webbs’ purchased the Masonic Lodge, a 1906 two-story pink limestone building situated along the historic Overland Trail and a neighboring 1884 adobe home nicknamed the “Scobee Adobe,” after its former occupant, writer Barry Scobee. Since the handover of the buildings from Jeff Davis County to the Webbs, they have been working on historic restoration of the structure with the end goal of opening a gallery, bookstore and museum of their Masonic and Odd Fellows artifacts and artwork.

The downstairs gallery of the lodge will host the introductory show, and while restoration efforts are ongoing, Julie said the effort to launch their first exhibition in the space is meant to invite the community in, showcase some of their longstanding artists and breathe some life back into the building.