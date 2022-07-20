Cristian Ontiveros competes in National High School Golf Association Boys Invitational

By Big Bend Sentinel

PINEHURST, N.C. — Cristian Ontiveros, a recent graduate of Marfa High School, competed in an invite-only boys invitational golf tournament recently put on by the National High School Golf Association.

The three-day tournament took place from July 11-13 at Pinehurst Resort in Pinehurst, North Carolina, and included some of the top high school golfers across the country. Ontiveros, who placed 2nd overall in a UIL State Golf Tournament earlier this May, finished in the T223 category.

Ontiveros competed in three-day competitions in which he scored an 87, 83 and 86 for a cumulative score of 256. A community fundraiser was held earlier this month at the Marfa Municipal Golfcourse to send Ontiveros to the out-of-state tournament.