Cristian Ontiveros competes in National High School Golf Association Boys Invitational

Cristian Ontiveros recently traveled to North Carolina to compete in the National High School Golf Association Boys Invitational golf tournament. Photo courtesy of Teresa Nuñez.
By Big Bend Sentinel

July 20, 2022 516 PM

PINEHURST, N.C. — Cristian Ontiveros, a recent graduate of Marfa High School, competed in an invite-only boys invitational golf tournament recently put on by the National High School Golf Association. 

The three-day tournament took place from July 11-13 at Pinehurst Resort in Pinehurst, North Carolina, and included some of the top high school golfers across the country. Ontiveros, who placed 2nd overall in a UIL State Golf Tournament earlier this May, finished in the T223 category. 

Ontiveros competed in three-day competitions in which he scored an 87, 83 and 86 for a cumulative score of 256. A community fundraiser was held earlier this month at the Marfa Municipal Golfcourse to send Ontiveros to the out-of-state tournament.

