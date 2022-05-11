Marfa High School Senior Cristian Ontiveros places 2nd overall in state golf tournament 

By Big Bend Sentinel

KYLE — Marfa High School Senior Cristian Ontiveros placed second overall in the UIL State Golf tournament hosted this week in Central Texas.

Ontiveros has played golf for four years at Marfa High School. On the first day of the competition, he finished with a score of 78. On the second day he finished with a score of 77 for a combined score of 155, which earned him second place and earned him a silver medal.

“This was a great finish to Cristian’s high school golf career,” said Golf Coach Curtis Pittman. “It has been a pleasure working with Cristian the last two years and watching all of his hard work come to this success.”