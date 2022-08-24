Beto O’Rourke endorses John Lira, Democratic nominee for Texas House of Representatives District 23 

By Big Bend Sentinel

AUSTIN — Last week, Democratic gubernatorial candidate Beto O’Rourke announced his endorsement of John Lira, Democratic nominee for Texas House of Representatives District 23, who is running to unseat Republican incumbent Congressman Tony Gonzales.

“I could not be more honored than to receive Beto’s endorsement. He has become a friend and mentor for our campaign and I look forward to working with him to turn Texas blue,” Lira said in a statement to the press. “Texas deserves better leadership and I know Beto will bring bold new ideas and true leadership to the Governor’s office. The people of Texas can count on Beto to deliver true leadership and service.”

Lira has also been endorsed by Texas State Senators Roland Gutierrez (D) and Cesar Blanco (D), who represent the tri-county area. In June, Lira visited the communities of Alpine, Marfa and Fort Davis on his “Boots on the Ground Tour” to meet constituents and discuss the race for Texas’ 23rd Congressional District, which he said had the potential to tip in favor of the Democratic Party.

The mass shooting at Uvalde’s Robb Elementary was a major topic of conversation at Marfa’s meet and greet with Lira. At the time, Lira, who supports bipartisan gun safety reform, criticized Gonzales’ opposition to gun control measures. In the announcement regarding his endorsement from O’Rourke, Lira again addressed the pivotal issue of gun control.

“…The Republican incumbent is beholden to the NRA and held back support for broad gun violence prevention proposals, such as setting age limits for gun purchases and ‘red flag’ provisions to alert officials of purchases by troubled individuals,” said Lira.

On Sunday, September 4, Lira will join O’Rourke for a campaign event in Alpine from 12:30 to 1:30 p.m. at the Granada Theatre, 207 E Holland Ave. O’Rourke is traveling across the state on a 49-day campaign trail in the lead up to the November General Election.

“We have been working hard and will continue taking our fight to voters of the 23rd Congressional District with hopes of bringing the district and all of Texas the good government principles espoused by Beto O’Rourke and our campaign,” said Lira.

Gonzales’ office said the Congressman was still working out the specifics of his campaign schedule and did not provide information as to whether or not the congressman would be visiting the tri-county area or hosting virtual town halls in the lead up to the November election — however, he is expected to visit El Paso and Sanderson in late August.