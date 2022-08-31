After DWI arrest, Marfa city attorney suspended without pay

By Allegra Hobbs

MARFA — Marfa City Attorney Teresa Todd has been suspended indefinitely without pay following an arrest for driving while intoxicated.

At Thursday’s regular city council meeting, council members convened into executive session to discuss the matter of Todd’s employment and returned into open session with a resolution to place her on administrative leave without pay. In the meantime, the city will seek outside legal counsel.

Councilmembers Salgado, Ballmann and Lara voted in favor of the resolution, while councilmembers Pallarez and Cash voted against. Mayor Manny Baeza was not present at the meeting, though he called in via phone.

Todd, who was present at the meeting, addressed the room following the decision.

“I know that all of you are doing what you think is best for the city, and I thank you for your decisions,” she said. “I won’t be seeing y’all for a little while, but just know that I will have the city’s best interest at heart, and I alway enjoyed my time here at the city and the 17 years that I have spent working here, and I hope we continue to work together.”

Todd was taken into custody by the Texas Department of Public Safety in the early morning hours of August 19 after crashing into a guardrail along Highway 17 while driving from Marfa to Fort Davis. No other vehicle was involved in the crash. She was charged with first offense driving while intoxicated, a Class B misdemeanor punishable by a fine of up to $2,000, six months in jail and the loss of one’s driver’s license for a year.

Todd is also the Jeff Davis County attorney, an elected position. A representative for the county did not return a request for comment by press time.