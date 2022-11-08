News

Here are the midterm elections results for Presidio County

Early voting for the November 8 General Election is underway across the state of Texas. Over 300 Presidio County residents showed up to cast their ballots at polling locations on Monday and Tuesday this week. Staff photo by Mary Cantrell.
By Big Bend Sentinel

November 8, 2022 730 PM

PRESIDIO COUNTY — Results are in for the November 2022 midterm elections — here are those results for contested local races in Presidio County.

County Judge: In perhaps the county’s most hotly contested race, longtime incumbent Cinderela Guevara, who switched her party affiliation this election from Democrat to Republican, has lost to Democrat Jose Portillo, Jr. with a final tally of 608 to 1,228.

County Commissioner Precinct 4: Democrat David Beebe has beat out Republican Garey Willbanks with a final count of 570 to 210.

County Treasurer: Incumbent Frances Garcia, Democrat, has won with 1,050 votes to Republican David Chavez’s 674.

