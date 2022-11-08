Here are the midterm elections results for Presidio County

By Big Bend Sentinel

PRESIDIO COUNTY — Results are in for the November 2022 midterm elections — here are those results for contested local races in Presidio County.

County Judge: In perhaps the county’s most hotly contested race, longtime incumbent Cinderela Guevara, who switched her party affiliation this election from Democrat to Republican, has lost to Democrat Jose Portillo, Jr. with a final tally of 608 to 1,228.

County Commissioner Precinct 4: Democrat David Beebe has beat out Republican Garey Willbanks with a final count of 570 to 210.

County Treasurer: Incumbent Frances Garcia, Democrat, has won with 1,050 votes to Republican David Chavez’s 674.