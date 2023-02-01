Former Marfa and Valentine teacher sentenced to 20 years in prison on child porn charges

By Allegra Hobbs

ALPINE — Albert Ackley, a longtime Valentine ISD teacher who formerly taught in Marfa, was sentenced last week to 20 years in federal prison and 15 years of supervised release for distributing child pornography.

Ackley pleaded guilty in August of last year to one count of distribution of child pornography. An additional count of distribution of child pornography and two counts of possession of child pornography were dismissed with prejudice, court records show, meaning they have been dismissed permanently. The plea agreement reached in August was sealed by the court.

The Valentine local was arrested at his home in March of last year when authorities executed a search warrant and found multiple devices containing child sex abuse material. Court records state Ackley distributed 10 files containing child pornography over a messaging app.

The case was investigated by both the Texas Department of Public Safety and Homeland Security Investigations.

“This sentence shows that HSI special agents are laser focused on doing our part to bring to justice those who victimize children,” said Special Agent in Charge Francisco B. Burrola of the Homeland Security Investigations El Paso Division. “HSI is most appreciative of the collaborative partnership with the Texas Department of Public Safety that is a force multiplier to combat this horrific crime of child exploitation.”

Ackley, 59, was a Valentine ISD employee of 19 years at the time of his arrest in March. A math teacher for the district who taught students in grades 7 through 12, he resigned from the position days after his detainment; nothing incriminating was found on school devices when authorities searched the building, per Superintendent Debbie Engle, and no victims associated with the school were identified.

Prior to his employment in Valentine, Ackley had worked for Marfa ISD — as a math, science and computer teacher, then as the school district’s technology coordinator.

Ackley, upon his detainment, confessed to having sexual contact with children in the past, and authorities identified four possible juvenile victims altogether — two of whom had been victims of Ackley while in Marfa, according to the testimony of Texas DPS Special Agent Adam Patterson.

According to Patterson’s testimony, Ackley, then in his early 30s, told a victim in Marfa who was a minor at the time to “completely undress” in front of him, said Patterson. That victim was identified and interviewed by Patterson. Ackley also told authorities about another, younger victim in Marfa he had encountered around the same time; Patterson said he had spoken to that victim but that she said she did not recall the offense.

Ackley also told DPS he had sexual contact with two female children when he was around 20 years old — one victim was 8 years old and the other was 12 years old.

The identification of those victims spawned a separate DPS investigation. The agency did not return an inquiry on the status of that investigation by press time.

The United States Attorney’s Office of the Western District of Texas released a statement upon Ackley’s sentencing pledging to “vigorously prosecute” such offenders.

“We will continue to vigorously prosecute those who distribute or create an illegal market for child pornography as they violate the sanctity and innocence of our children,” said U.S. Attorney Jaime Esparza of the Western District of Texas.