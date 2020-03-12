Coronavirus: Live Updates from The Big Bend Sentinel and Presidio International

By Abbie Perrault , Stephen Paulsen

TRI-COUNTY — Precautions over the current coronavirus outbreak (COVID-19) have reached the Big Bend region, with Texas Department of State Health Services now urging Texans to cancel large gatherings and practice social distancing. A number of Marfa attractions, restaurants and shops have closed, limited their hours or are taking extra precautions. Here at The Big Bend Sentinel and Presidio International, we’ll be working to bring the most up-to-date information on medical information, school closures and other vital updates regarding this rapidly evolving situation.

As of Friday, March 13, at 12:30 p.m., there are NO CONFIRMED CASES of coronavirus in the region. We are staying in regular contact with businesses, schools, authorities and other officials and will update if and when this changes, with timestamps for time-sensitive updates.

TIMELY UPDATES (3/13):

(3/13 7:56 p.m.)

Alpine ISD will be closed next week, March 16 through March 20, as a precaution against coronavirus. The school will provide curbside lunch service to students from 12 p.m. until 1 p.m. daily, the school district said Friday evening.

(3/13 4:54 p.m.)

Marfa Public Radio, which just published further guidance on coronavirus prevention and safety, is helping clear up some of the fears and confusion around coronavirus testing. While the Big Bend Regional Medical Center doesn’t have coronavirus tests, it can send samples to three labs, including two national private labs and a state-run one in El Paso.

(3/13 4:29 p.m.)

The Jeff Davis County Commissioners Court is urging locals to practice good hygiene and social distancing and said they are being briefed regularly by state and national health authorities. In a statement Friday afternoon, they also discouraged people against panic buying or hoarding of goods, saying: “That’s not the west Texas way.”

(3/13 4:26 p.m.)

The American and Southwest Conference is cancelling ALL athletic championships and competitions for the remainder of the academic year. The cancellations will effect competitions for baseball, golf, softball, tennis and outdoor track and field, the organization said Friday. Institutions like colleges will set their own rules regarding non-traditional practices and competitions for cross-country, football, soccer and volleyball, the ASC said.

(3/13 4:20 p.m.)

Federal and state authorities are working to ensure that low-income schoolkids still get no-cost lunches amid school closures. A waiver, requested Texas Department of Agriculture and approved by the USDA, will suspend rules requiring that schoolkids eat such lunches in a group setting.

(3/13 3:43 p.m.)

U.S. Customs and Border Protection (CBP), which initially planned to swear in a new Presidio port director on March 25, is now postponing that ceremony with a new date not yet announced, the agency said Friday.

(3/13 3:40 p.m.)

The Food Pantry of Jeff Davis County has adopted special rules in response to coronavirus concerns. Visitors will be allowed inside one-by-one, and — while they’ll still get to choose food items — staff and volunteers will collect and bag those items, the group’s executive director said Friday.

(3/13 3:26 p.m.)

The McDonald Observatory in Fort Davis will close its visitors center today (3/13) at 5 p.m. and remain closed through at least April 19, the University of Texas, which operates the observatory, said on Friday.

(3/13 3:20 p.m.)

At a press conference in the White House Rose Garden on Friday afternoon, President Donald Trump officially declared a national emergency in response to coronavirus. Trump said the move would expand response funding by billions of dollars. He also promised other actions, including purchasing oil for the Strategic Petroleum Reserve to help shore up the currently struggling oil-and-gas industry.

(3/13 2:30 p.m.)

At a meeting today, Presidio County Judge Cinderela Guevara updated the county on local precautions and response efforts. A number of officials, including Justice of the Peace David Beebe, will conduct work via teleconference until further notice. The county asks that locals limit visits to the courthouse, and the sheriff’s office will screen 911 calls for coronavirus symptoms. Full story here.

(3/13 2:18 p.m.)

Senator Ted Cruz, who remains in self-quarantine after having contact with two confirmed coronavirus patients, is urging the federal government to ramp up coronavirus response efforts, including by making testing more available and accurate and increasing capacity and supplies at medical centers and prisons. “Time is not a luxury we can afford,” he said.

(3/13 2:14 p.m.)

In a statement Friday afternoon, the City of Marfa reiterated there are still NO CONFIRMED CASES of coronavirus in the tri-county area. Still, the city is limiting some services in response to concerns. The Nutrition Center is closing group meals next week, March 16 through March 20, and will instead home-deliver meals. The Marfa Public Library will close this Saturday and all next week and plans to reopen Monday, March 23, at 9 a.m.. All other city services will run as normal, the city said.

(3/13 2:10 p.m.)

Faced with emptying shelves, Porter’s by Friday afternoon had limited purchases on toilet paper, Clorox items and hand sanitizer to two items per customer at its Marfa location.

(3/13 1:29 p.m.)

In a statement Friday afternoon, State Senator Pete Flores thanked Gov. Abbott for his emergency declaration. Flores says the declaration will improve state coronavirus response by allowing (1) the Texas Department of Emergency Management to move all personnel and resources; (2) the Texas attorney general to investigate price gouging; and (3) the governor to waive state laws if they hinder emergency work. It will also limit visitations to day cares, senior centers, nursing homes, prisons and jails, Flores said.

(3/13 1:19 p.m.)

The Big Bend Sentinel/Presidio International has just posted a story with full updates on coronavirus from the Big Bend Regional Medical Center. Among the key takeaways: the hospital has no coronavirus tests but is instead testing for flu, and — in the event that any area residents suffer from severe/critical coronavirus symptoms — they will likely be transported to El Paso.

(3/13 1:08 p.m.)

Governor Greg Abbott on Friday officially declared a state of disaster over coronavirus. In a statement, the Texas Medical Association said the announcement was “warranted and beneficial” and urged Texans to practice “calm vigilance.”

(3/13 12:27 p.m.)

There are still NO CONFIRMED CASES of coronavirus in the region, a spokesperson for Big Bend Regional Medical Center confirmed shortly before 12:30 p.m. on Friday. The spokesperson also gave more information on testing capacity, emergency plans and more. More updates coming shortly.

(3/13 11:55 a.m.)

The Blackwell School Alliance has cancelled its 2020 Blackwell Block Party & Community Charrette, originally scheduled for Thursday, April 23, through Saturday, April 25, BSA president Gretel Enck said Friday.

(3/13 11:17 a.m.)

Dr. Ekta Escovar at the Big Bend Regional Medical Center is recommending West Texans self-quarantine for 14 days if they’ve recently traveled to high-risk areas in the United States. As of March 13, those areas are: California, Colorado, Florida, New Jersey, New York, Oregon, Washington, Boston, the Chicago area, the Dallas/Fort Worth area and the Houston area.

(3/13 11:08 a.m.)

The Jeff Davis County Library remains open for now but says it’s monitoring the situation closely and is in contact with authorities. It asks that the public call to confirm the library is open before visiting at 432-426-3802

(3/13 11:01 a.m.)

Hiking and camping days at the Davis Mountains Preserve on Saturday, March 14, and Sunday, March 15, have been cancelled, The Nature Conservancy confirmed Friday morning. (UPDATE: TNC confirmed in a follow-up email that the preserve would remain open to visitors on Friday, March 13.)

PRECAUTIONS AND STAYING SAFE

As mentioned, the Texas Department of State Health Services is now recommending Texans change plans to help protect themselves and other members of the public from coronavirus. Specific recommendations include: cancelling large gatherings, avoiding all non-essential travel and practicing social distancing. For individuals, that could mean avoiding social gatherings and public spaces when possible. Preliminary evidence suggests that people with coronavirus can spread the disease before they show symptoms (if they ever show symptoms at all).

For individuals who do not think they have coronavirus, health authorities are advising that people avoid touching their face and wash their hands regularly for at least 20 seconds. A handwashing guide from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention is available here. Health authorities are also suggest that people keep their surroundings, including their clothing, clean, as coronavirus can also survive on surfaces. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has a guide on cleaning surfaces, and the American Chemistry Council has this guide of recommended cleaning products.

For individuals who worry they might have been exposed to coronavirus, health officials ask that people contact hospitals and doctors by phone rather than visiting in-person. Health care providers will evaluate on a case-by-case basis whether individuals should come in for care. Preventative Care Health Services said on Wednesday it has five tests at each of its Marfa, Alpine and Presidio city locations. Its clinics also have separate entrances for anyone suspected of having the virus.

INFORMATION FROM LOCAL, STATE AND FEDERAL AUTHORITIES

At a dial-in meeting with local officials on Thursday afternoon, Governor Greg Abbott urged places without confirmed coronavirus cases (such as Presidio County) to take precautions after community spread was confirmed elsewhere in the state. Gov. Abbott also said supply of coronavirus tests in Texas currently outpace demand, that the state is hopeful there will not be a shortage, and that Small Business Administration loans could be “a lifeline” for businesses currently experiencing economic impact from the coronavirus. Full story here.

On Thursday, March 12, at 3:26 p.m. the City of Marfa said there are no confirmed cases of coronavirus in Presidio, Brewster or Jeff Davis counties.

Still, with Spring Break in full swing in town across the Big Bend region, the city asks that still-open businesses implement enhanced sanitation procedures, including (if possible) making sanitizing gel available to customers. Mayor Manny Baeza said that the city’s Meals on Wheels program will switch to delivery only beginning Monday (3/16), and will close its dining room at the MAC for at least a week. (UPDATED 3/12)

The city encourages people who are immunocompromised to stay home.

The Texas Department of Public Safety is taking preventative measures against coronavirus at its driver’s license offices and asks that Texans do the same, the agency said on Thursday. In addition to ramping up cleaning and sanitation efforts, the agency also wishes to remind Texans that they can take care of some driver’s license needs online. More information on online renewals is available here.

As of Thursday, March 12, Presidio County Sheriff’s Office — which handles 911 dispatch calls in the area — does not expect that 911 dispatchers will become overwhelmed. Still, the regular rules apply: If it’s not an emergency, call 432-729-4911 rather than 911. The sheriff’s office also suggests that people with specific health questions reach out to local, state and federal health workers like the CDC and the Big Bend Regional Medical Center.

The PCSO is also monitoring rumors on misinformation about coronavirus on social media and asks that residents practice skepticism when they see or hear unconfirmed reports of coronavirus in the area. Accurate information on coronavirus will be available from local, state, and federal health authorities.

SCHOOLS, CHURCHES AND NON-GOVERNMENTAL INSTITUTIONS

The Texas Education Agency announced Thursday that it will have daily calls with superintendents and local Texas school officials regarding recommendations and updates.

Marfa ISD will be closed for instruction on Friday, March 13, as an extra precaution and to clean the building, Superintendent Oscar Aguero said (3/12 3:02 p.m.). Spring Break at Marfa ISD is next week. Rumors that several students were sent home over coronavirus fears are false, Aguero said (3/12 2:10 p.m.). He could not comment on the medical situations of individual students but said that, if students did go home or call in sick Thursday, it was not related to concerns over coronavirus. If Marfa ISD does need to cancel classes for longer, Aguero said the school is considering extending the school year rather than adopting online- or remote-learning, citing concerns that not all students may have access to it. The school is also considering workbooks.

Presidio ISD is also still in session. The Big Bend Sentinel/Presidio International will provide more updates in Presidio as we get them.

The University Interscholastic League has cancelled two upcoming events — the UIL CX Debate State Tournament and the UIL State Robotics FIRST Tech Challenge — until further notice.

Alpine Montessori School, which is currently on Spring Break, will stay closed an additional two weeks at the recommendations of health officials. The school hopes to reopen on March 30, a school official said Thursday, March 12.

At Sul Ross State University, lecture, seminar and lab classes will be conducted remotely from March 23 until April 12. This will happen via “ZOOM conferencing,” conference calls, email and chat rooms, university president Bill Kibler said Thursday, March 12. The university, which is currently on Spring Break, is extending Spring Break an extra week and cancelling a number of upcoming events, including a softball tournament this weekend and the Alumni Gala on Saturday, March 28.

Alpine ISD and Fort Davis ISD are both currently on Spring Break and did not respond to requests for comment. If you are a teacher, staff member or parent at either of these schools and can provide us with information on possible closures and contingency plans, please contact us at editor@bigbendsentinel.com, stephen@bigbendsentinel.com or abbie@bigbendsentinel.com.

BUSINESS AND EVENT CLOSURES AND INFORMATION FOR TOURISTS

Closed



The Big Bend Sentinel offices are closed to the public, but staff is actively working and can be reached at editor@bigbendsentinel.com

The Sentinel (our coffee shop and bar) is closed until further notice

Marfa Public Radio’s lobby is closed, but staff are working

The Chinati Foundation will be closed March 12 through March 24 upon the recommendation of local west Texas healt h officials, due to limited healthcare resources in the tri-county

Judd Foundation is closed beginning 3/13, for at least 4 weeks

Ballroom Marfa is closed until 4/1

The Book Bus will be closed for 2 weeks, beginning 3/12

The Capri closed today, 3/12, and “possibly until further notice”

Library film screenings are cancelled until further notice

Stellina is closed, but will still offer food in the Get Go cases

Big Bend Coffee Roasters is closed to the public

exhibitions2d gallery is closed indefinitely except by appointments, which can be made via email at x2d@exhibitions2d.com or on Instagram by messaging @exhibitions2d

The Well has cancelled all yoga and mediation classes from Saturday, March 14, through Saturday, March 21

The McDonald Observatory in Fort Davis is closed through at least April 19

Open

The Get Go is open regular hours

The Lost Horse is open

El Camino is open

Restaurant Cochineal is open, but is not taking new reservations for this weekend and is closed to the public on Sunday for a wedding

Al Campo is open, but with counter service instead of waiters

Aster is open, but taking credit card only

Marfa Maid is open with extra precautions

Mira Marfa is open by appointment only, and its shop is closed to public until further notice

Do Your Thing is to go only

Raba is open with extra precautions

Shy Gallery is open with extra precautions

Hotel Saint George and Bar Nadar are full service

Frama is to go only

Pizza Foundation is open, but serving to-go

Marfa Wine Co is open with no by-the-glass service

Octotillo Botanica is open

The Lannan Foundation has cancelled upcoming readings in Marfa by Jill McDonough (March 15) and Rick Bass (March 29).

The Blackwell School Alliance has cancelled its 2020 Blackwell Block Party & Community Charrette, originally scheduled for Thursday, April 23, through Saturday, April 25, BSA president Gretel Enck said Friday.

A Big Bend Seminar Series event on energy and conservation, originally scheduled for March 9, has been postponed, Sul Ross State University said on Thursday. There is not yet information on when the rescheduled event will be.

The Texas Cattle Raisers Convention & Expo has cancelled its March convention dates in Fort Worth, the Texas and Southwestern Cattle Raisers Association announced on Thursday. TSCRA says it plans to move the event to the fall, with no firm dates set yet. The organization anticipates having more information on the schedule change by next week.

Registered attendees will have their hotel reservations automatically cancelled, according to TSCRA. The organization says individual hotels will process those refunds within two to three weeks. Both attendees and exhibitors will have the chance to either get a full event refund, or have their fees applied to the new fall date. TSCRA says it will be reaching out to individuals to determine their preference.

HOSPITALS AND MEDICAL UPDATES

As of 2 p.m. on 3/12, the Big Bend Regional Medical Center has said there are zero confirmed cases of coronavirus.

Marfa Doctor John Paul Schwartz stressed that there are also no confirmed cases of coronavirus in Marfa, but raised concerns about the common flu. The Marfa Country Clinic where he practices is looking at the possibility of drive-through common flu testing, to mitigate the spread of illness. All patients exhibiting symptoms similar to coronavirus are asked to call the clinic before coming in.

RUMORS AND MISINFORMATION



At press time (afternoon of 3/13):

Rumors that the Presidio/Ojinaga port of entry has closed over coronavirus fears are FALSE, according to the City of Presidio.

Rumors that one to three visitors in Terlingua are suspected to have coronavirus, or that there are currently confirmed cases at Big Bend Regional Medical Center, are FALSE, according to local law-enforcement and the hospital.

Rumors that any number of Marfa ISD students are suspected to have coronavirus are FALSE, according to MISD Superintendent Oscar Aguero and Dr. J.P. Schwartz.

Rumors that Hotel Saint George is under quarantine or has any suspected cases are FALSE, according to the hotel and a statement from the City of Marfa regarding coronavirus in general.

Again, the Presidio County Sheriff’s Office asks that locals and visitors please be mindful of rumors and misinformation regarding coronavirus on social media and elsewhere.

Marfa Public Radio, which on Friday (3/13) published further guidance on coronavirus prevention and safety, is helping clear up some of the fears and confusion around coronavirus testing. While the Big Bend Regional Medical Center doesn’t have coronavirus tests, it can send samples to three labs, including two national private labs and a state-run one in El Paso.

Gregory Fenves, president of the University of Texas at Austin, is now in self-quarantine after his wife tested positive for coronavirus, The Daily Texan reported on Friday. Fenves said he will get tested and “strongly” recommends that anyone who had contact with him or his family members also self-quarantine.

On Thursday night, Dallas County in the Dallas-Fort Worth area said “community spread” had occurred between people who had not traveled and did not have known links to the virus, Texas Tribune reported. It’s at least the second likely case of community spread in Texas, after another a Montgomery County man fell ill at the Houston Livestock Show & Rodeo. Dallas city, Houston city and Harris County (home to Houston) have all declared emergencies.

Speaking to Texas Tribune on Thursday, March 12, a Texas Department of State Health Services would not confirm how many coronavirus tests had been performed in Texas but estimated had been “dozens.” Governor Greg Abbott said in a statewide call Thursday that there had been 104.