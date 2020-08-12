Boil water notice rescinded for Presidio

By Stephen Paulsen

PRESIDIO — Water in the City of Presidio is safe to drink again after a water line failure last month caused officials to issue a boil water notice.

The city’s public water supply experienced a “major failure” on July 31, after around 20 feet of main water line cracked and had to be replaced, officials said in a news release this week. And because the damage caused a disruption of service, they had to issue a boil water notice in compliance with requirements from the Texas Commission on Environmental Quality.

While the repair work only took around 12 hours to complete, officials still had to flush and disinfect pipes. They also sent water samples from four locations to the City of Odessa Water Lab, which confirmed this week that it was once again safe to drink.

Having gone through those safeguards, city officials this Monday officially rescinded the boil water notice. Anyone with questions about the situation can call the city at 432-229-3517.

Brad Newton, the executive director of the Presidio Municipal Development District, said the boil water notice had been issued as a safeguard — especially because at one point, city water pressure hit zero.

“The chances of our water being contaminated were very small to begin with,” he said. “However, it’s part of the procedure.”

Besides being required, the precautions were also taken to “protect those with weakened immune systems” and other health conditions, he said.

“It’s not going to affect healthy people unless you get a direct dose of [contaminants] or something,” he said.