By Big Bend Sentinel

Magdalena “Nena” N. Hernandez, 83, of Terlingua, Texas, passed away peacefully on September 1, 2020 at her home in Terlingua with her family by her side.

Rosary Service followed by Mass of Christion Burial will be held at 10 a.m., Saturday, September 12, 2020 at Santa Teresa Catholic Church in Presidio, Texas. Graveside service will follow at the Hernandez Family Cemetery on Utopia Rd. Fr. Mike Alcuino will be the celebrant.

Magdalena, known as Nena to all her loved ones, was a loving mother, grandmother and a dear friend to many. Nena was the happiest when she was surrounded by her family and friends. She enjoyed her flowers and the beauty of nature; she loved feeding the birds and bunnies. Nena also enjoyed listening to music and cooking and sharing her recipes with her granddaughters. Nena’s daily routine included looking forward to the daily phone calls from her friends and family. Nena was a devoted and faithful Catholic; prayer was a way of life for her. Nena was for the most part of her life a resident of Presidio, where she, along with her dear friends Celia Brito, Licha Jimenez, Sofia Jimenez, Vina Mills and so many other lovely ladies, was always ready to lend a hand by making Celia’s famous hamburgers or just helping when someone was in need. Nena always had a special place in her heart for Presidio and her friends and family there. Nena lived happily the last 10 years in Terlingua, where she also made so many friends. Nena touched and blessed the lives of the many people who knew her. She is survived and will be greatly missed by her daughters: Juanita H. Mendoza and her husband, Carlos C. Mendoza Jr., of Terlingua; and Magdalena H. Melendez and her husband, Raul Melendez, of Alpine. She was blessed with 11 grandchildren, 15 great-grandchildren and five great-great-grandchildren.

She was preceded in death by her mother, Marcelina Navarrete; her husband, Raul P. Hernandez; her sister, Abelina Bustamante; her brothers, Evaristo and Blas Navarrete; and her stepson, Reymundo Hernandez.

Her services were entrusted to Alpine Memorial Funeral Home. Online condolences may be left at: www.alpinememorialfuneralhome.com.