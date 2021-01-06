By Big Bend Sentinel

Ana “Anita” G. Carrasco, a longtime resident of Redford, Texas, passed away peacefully from this life on December 17, 2020, at the age of 90 at her home in Odessa, Texas. Anita was born on October 6, 1930, to Lasara Gomez and Miguel Armendariz. She married Pablo O. Carrasco in November 1948. Anita is survived by her children: Armando Carrasco (Beverly), Pablo Carrasco (Nancy), Hector Carrasco (Maria), Jose Luis Carrasco (Alicia), Sally Mendias (Ben), Thelma Miller (Trey) and Rosie Tarango (Roy). She is also survived by 17 grandchildren, 20 great-grandchildren and many nieces and nephews. She is predeceased by her husband, Pablo O. Carrasco, and daughter Gracie Carrasco.

Anita was a housewife. She was also a devoted Catholic. She loved to sing. She had a wonderful voice. She sang during Mass services. St. Joseph Catholic Church was very special to her as it was built on land that her husband had donated to the church. She often assisted in the church by cooking and cleaning. She opened the doors to her home to house out-of-town clergy. For Anita, nothing was a task; she was always willing to help. The family would like to extend our sincere thanks to Margie Gomez for her loving care as Mom’s caregiver. Also, a big thank you to Hospice of Odessa.

Visitation was held on Monday, January 4, 2021, from 4 p.m. to 9 p.m. at Martinez Funeral Home Chapel. Rosary was held at 6 p.m. Funeral services were held on January 5, 2021, at St. Anthony Church with Father Chavez officiating. Burial followed at Ector County Cemetery, Los Angeles Section. Pallbearers were Paul Carrasco, Giovanni Carrasco, Andrew Mendias, Jason Martinez, Justin Cabezuela, Melo Cerna, Isaiah Martinez and Keith Villanueva. Adios madresita linda. Nunca te olvidaremos.