By Big Bend Sentinel

Olivia Salas, age 77, died on Tuesday, December 15, 2020, at Big Bend Regional Medical Center in Alpine, Texas. She was born to Alberto H. Garcia and Jesusita Ybarra Garcia in Marathon, Texas, on August 25, 1943.

Preceding her in death are her parents, Alberto and Jesusita Garcia; brother Salvador Garcia; sisters Ramona Garcia and Oralia Castill; and husband Isabel O. Salas.

Left to cherish her memories are her sisters, Dominga Dominguez from Madera, California; Beatrice Tavarez from Ranger, Texas; Ofelia Estrada and husband Ernesto Estrada from Marathon, Texas; and Gloria Gonzales from Jourdanton, Texas. She is also survived by: her daughter, Esther Benavides and husband Cornelio Vega from Alpine, Texas; son Octavio Frausto and wife Esmeralda Frausto from Alpine; grandchildren Desirae Benavides, Joel Hernandez, Octavio Frausto II, Iliana Frausto and Isabel Frausto; great-grandson Zaunan Fierro; pet “Maggie”; sister-in-law Catalina Salas from Marathon; brother-in-law Simon Salas and wife Isabel Salas from Alpine; sister-in law Natividad Ortiz from Midland; brother-in-law, Pablo Salas and wife Betty Salas from Midland; brother-in-law Cirilo Salas and wife Renee Salas from New Braunfels, Texas; and sister-in-law Belen Leos and husband Andy Leos from Salt Lake City, Utah.

Olivia loved her family very much, she gave so much love to each and everyone in her family. She liked to talk to people everywhere she went – whether she knew them or not, she always had something to say. She loved her grandkids more than life itself, including her great-grandson. She loved going to her grandkids’ sports events when it was possible and cheered them on. She was their #1 fan! She also had this little girl by the name of Carlee that she used to babysit since the age of 10 months or so, and she fell in love with her. Carlee brought so much happiness to her life. She always talked about her Carlee to everyone. Olivia loved to read and do circle word books. She was always ready to go anywhere if she was invited. She was a wonderful mother; she will be missed very much.

Pallbearers were Joel Hernandez, Octavio Frausto II, Zavian Fierro, David Salas, Justin Rodriguez and Jaime Ortiz.

Rosary service was held at 9:30 a.m. on Wednesday, December 23, 2020, at St. Mary’s Catholic Church in Marathon, Texas. Mass of Christian Burial was held at 10 a.m. also at St. Mary’s Catholic Church. Burial followed at the Marathon cemetery. Fr. Pablo Matta was the officiant.

Alpine Memorial Funeral Home was entrusted with her services. Online condolences may be left at: www.alpinememorialfuneralhome.com.