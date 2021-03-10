By Big Bend Sentinel

Benjamin Munoz passed from this life and entered eternal rest on February 6, 2021.

Visitation was held Friday, February 19, 2021, from 1 p.m. to 9 p.m. at Martinez Funeral Home in Odessa. A Rosary was recited on Friday, February 19, 2021, at 7 p.m.

Funeral Mass was celebrated on Saturday February 20, 2021, at 10 a.m., at St. Elizabeth Catholic Church in Odessa. Burial followed at Ector County Cemetery – Odessa II Section.

Benjamin Munoz was born in Presidio, Texas, to Mario and Jesus Elena Munoz on June 19, 1976. He went to school at Odessa. He married Yolanda Munoz on May 21, 2005, in Odessa. He Graduated from Odessa High School in 1995. He worked as a machinist for H&S Valve for two years.

Benjamin is preceded in death by his brother, Justo Munoz; grandparents Jesus Munoz, Ramona Renteria, Pablo and Eva Gonzalez; aunt Anna Maria Gonzalez; uncles Justo Gonzalez, Frank Gonzalez, Guadalupe Payen and Pepe Munoz; and cousin Reyes Payen.

Benjamin is survived by his spouse, Yolanda Munoz; son Benjamin Munoz Jr.; sister Veronica Ortega and husband Fabian Ortega; father- and mother-in-law Oscar and Rosemary Alcantar; brothers-in-law Oscar Alcantar and wife Valerie, Benjamin Alcantar and Carlos Alcantar; sister-in-law Rosanna Casarez and husband Miguel; and numerous nieces and nephews. His parents, Mario and Jesus Elena Munoz, passed away soon after him.

Pallbearers were Oscar Alcantar, Benjamin Alcantar, Carlos Alcantar, Miguel Casarez, Fabian Ortega and Jesus Manuel Munoz. Honorary Pallbearers were Benjamin Munoz Jr. and Daniel Munoz.

Memorials may be given to West Texas Food Bank.

The Family of Benjamin wishes to extend our sincere thanks to the CCU staff at Medical Center Hospital, Dr. John Garcia and staff, family and friends.