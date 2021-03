By Big Bend Sentinel

Jesus Elena Munoz was born in El Indio Ranch, Texas, to Pablo and Eva Gonzalez on June 28, 1946. She went to Presidio High School. She married Mario Munoz on February 23, 1973 in Ojinaga, Mexico. She was a homemaker.

Jesus Elena is preceded in death by her sons, Justo Munoz and Benjamin Munoz; her parents, Pablo and Eva Gonzalez; sister Anna Maria Gonzalez; and brothers Justo Gonzalez and Francisco Gonzalez. Soon after her death, her husband Mario Munoz passed away.

Jesus Elena is survived by her daughter, Veronica Ortega, and husband Fabian Ortega; daughter-in-law Yolanda Munoz; sister Celina and husband Ron; sister Teresa and husband Jesus Lujan; sister Socorro Gonzalez; brothers Jose Luis and Dolores Gonzalez; and seven grandchildren, three great-grandchildren, and numerous nieces and nephews.

Pallbearers will be Jose Angel Ortega Jr., Daniel Munoz, Oscar Alcantar, Benjamin Alcantar, Carlos Alcantar and Oscar Alcantar Jr.