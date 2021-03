By Big Bend Sentinel

Justin Rene Munoz was born in Andrews, Texas, to Mario and Jesus Elena Munoz on November 18,1974. He married Araseli Bustamante on September 21, 2002, in Odessa, Texas. He worked for Briley’s Construction and Jones Brothers. He is preceded in death by his grandparents, Jesus Munoz, Ramona Renteria, Pablo and Eva Gonzalez; uncles Justo Gonzalez, Guadalupe Payne, Alvado Garcia and Pepe Munoz; aunt Anna Maria Gonzalez; and cousin Reyes Payen.

Justin is survived by his wife, Araseli Munoz; daughters Jazzmin Elena Rodriguez and husband Daniel Rodriguez, and Itali Ramona Munoz; sister Veronica Ortega and husband Fabian Ortega; and sister-in-law Yolanda Munoz; three grandchildren, Mia, Mckayla and Daniel Jr. Rodriguez; and nieces and nephews. His parents, Mario and Jesus Elena Munoz, and his brother, Benjamin Munoz, passed away soon after him.