By Big Bend Sentinel

Mario R. Munoz was born in Ojinaga, Mexico, to Jesus and Ramona Renteria on January 27, 1951. He went to school in Ojinaga. He married Jesus Elena Munoz on February 23, 1973, in Ojinaga. He retired from Briley and Jones Bros. Construction after 30 years of service.

Mario is preceded in death by his wife, Jesus Elena Munoz; sons Justo and Benjamin Munoz; his parents, Jesus and Ramona Renteria; and his brother Jose “Pepe” Munoz.

Mario is survived by his daughter, Veronica Ortega, and her husband Fabian Ortega; daughter-in-law Yolanda Munoz; sisters Noemi Munoz, Zulema Munoz, Marian Elena Payen, Liliana Munoz and husband Fernando; brothers Juan Munoz and his wife Lourdes, Manuel Munoz and his wife Juanita, Jesus Munoz, Hugo Munoz, and his wife Mireya; seven grandchildren and three-great grandchildren, and numerous nieces and nephews.

Pallbearers will be Angel Payen, Juan Munoz Jr., Jesus Manuel Munoz, Saul Payen, Jaden Munoz and Jesus Manuel Munoz Jr.

Honorary pallbearers will be Benjamin Munoz Jr., Brianna Munoz and Rosa Emma Ortega.