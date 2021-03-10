By Big Bend Sentinel

Robert Kenneth “Bob” Rose, 75, of Fort Davis, Texas, passed away Friday, February 26, 2021, at Odessa Regional Medical Center in Odessa, Texas.

He was born November 4, 1945, in Annapolis, Maryland, son of James M. Rose and Mildred E. (Tate) Rose.

On July 14, 1990, he married Linda J. (Lannoo).

Bob worked as a CEO and director of agencies for individuals with developmental disabilities for 35 years before retirement. He held a master’s degree from Southern Illinois University.

He had an interest in politics. He was a Republican and chair of the Jeff Davis County Republican Party. He was also a member of the NRA.

Bob had a love for history, whether it was watching World War II movies or reenacting historical events from the Wild West. He enjoyed reading, traveling, visiting family, listening to music, going to musicals, attending live theater, collecting guns, square dancing with his wife, and socializing with friends, family and the community.

He was a member of Fort Davis United Methodist Church.

Surviving are his wife, Linda; a son, Aaron and his wife Christie; three daughters, Lorraine and her husband Anthony, Jennifer, and Megan and her husband TJ; and five grandchildren, Elizabeth, Alex, Reece, Emilya, and Jase; a sister, Judith and her husband Doug.

He was preceded in death by his parents; infant daughter, Kim; and infant granddaughter, Faye.

Graveside service will be 11 a.m. Friday, March 12, 2021 at Memorial Park Cemetery, Sedalia, Missouri, with Rev. Jim Downing officiating.

The service will be livestreamed on Heckart Funeral Home’s Facebook page.

Friends may pay their respects and sign the guest book on Thursday, March 11, 2021, from 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. at Heckart Funeral Home, Sedalia, Missouri.

To honor Bob’s life’s work, the family suggests memorial contributions to Camp Able, PO Box 695, Buffalo Gap, TX 79508, which provides skills-based training and equine therapy to individuals with developmental disabilities, with a special focus on using horses that have been given sanctuary from difficult circumstances. (camp-able.org)

Arrangements are in the care of Heckart Funeral Home in Sedalia, Missouri.