Dispatches from Marfa High School

By Marfa High School Journalism Class

As the pandemic begins to end in Texas and America, what are you most looking forward to?

Andru: My hopes for the future are that we’ll finally have our lives get back to normal or at least kinda normal. I just miss being able to go places without worrying about getting COVID and being able to hang out in big groups. I also miss being able to breathe without a mask on.

Liani: The pandemic lasted more than a year, and it was absolute hell watching people suffer day by day, watching my family in pain because we witnessed someone we wanted by our side forever pass away. It is one of the most painful feelings. I will forever cherish every moment I have with my friends and family. I will forever keep all the painful memories in mind, and I hope this never comes back.

A year later, the pandemic is finally coming to an end! Thank you to the Lord for everything: for teaching us not to take advantage of the freedom we had before. My quinceanera was canceled due to the pandemic, and I can finally say the show might go on. As much as I was bummed out, I’m glad things may change! I’m excited to finally be able to hug and be able to travel without being scared to come back with a deadly disease.

Marco: As the pandemic begins to end, I’m really really looking forward to parties in Mexico, because lowkey they are the best! Especially in Mexico. The parties last until the sun comes up (if you wanna be exact they start at 8 p.m. and go all the way to 6 p.m. the next day.) To be honest I like and really miss how people get during these big parties: they don’t care anymore how you look, what you wear, what you drink or eat or even your religion. Okay, sometimes it can get out of hand, and the adults will just start fighting for no reason. But, out of everything, it’s always really good times! And the food! They always have a lot of food at parties, and I can’t wait to take my mask off and go to one again.

Taylynn: When the pandemic ends, I am looking forward to hanging out with my friends at DQ and then going to the park to hang out and just not worry about the virus. Things might go back to normal, how it was before COVID, and things in the world won’t get even more crazy. But I do fear that the pandemic might come back and it could be worse.

Tony: Ok! I can’t wait till the pandemic is over because I really want to go to the pool at the Coffield Park, and no more wearing masks, and then go chill at the park with the homies. And I really want to stop draining the world’s Germ-X, bro.

Xylon: The pandemic ending soon will make things different than they have been lately. I’m looking forward to seeing my family in New Jersey. Since the pandemic started, I haven’t been able to go and visit them because we don’t want to get sick. I miss flying and traveling there. I’m not looking forward to going back to school in person. I feel more comfortable here at home, and it’s easier for me to focus on work. I do miss some friends and talking to people, so that is something I am looking forward to. Other than that, it is a possibility that things will get better and go back to normal. I feel like people will still wear masks and social-distance for a while, but it will all go away at some point.

Zaelynne: As the pandemic begins to end, I’m looking forward to seeing my family and best friend again. To be honest, even though the mask requirement has been lifted, I still feel paranoid and my family and I continue to wear masks when we have to be out and about. This is something that I feel especially strong about since my baby sister was born in August 2020. We really miss all of our family gatherings that we used to have. I feel that regardless of whether the governor of Texas thinks it is safe to lift the mandate, I feel it isn’t. People ask if I think things will go back to normal, my answer is no, not for me, because now I will always be taking extra precautions when I’m out and about.