District and County Clerk Virginia Pallarez to retire

By Abbie Perrault

PRESIDIO COUNTY – Presidio County and District Clerk Virginia “Virgie” Pallarez this week announced her intention to retire from her elected role after over 15 years on the job. Pallarez will step down into retirement on June 2, after over 30 years as a county employee.

Pallarez first began working at Presidio County on March 25, 1991, in a part-time role. She would go on to work under three clerks: Ida Prieto, Ramona Lara and Brenda Silva Bentley, before her own election to county and district clerk in 2006.

Since the term ends in November 2022, the county is seeking applicants immediately to appoint someone to complete the year and a half of the remaining term. Applications are being accepted until May 25 at 5 p.m., which will be reviewed by the commissioners court on May 26. Commissioners will then appoint a new county and district clerk.

The clerk said through the years she has enjoyed everything about the job, remarking, “It’s a lot of different duties one does.”

As long as the county population remains under 10,000 residents, the roles of county and district clerk remain combined. Pallarez has been the clerk and custodian of all records for both district courts and the commissioners court.

For the district, she coordinates the jury panel selection process, manages the court registry funds and oversees court records, filing fees and litigation funds. As county clerk, she maintains bonds, deeds, birth and death certificates, assumed names and livestock brands, and she issues marriage licenses.

Pallarez thanked the deputies she has worked with over the years and said she would miss the “courthouse family” the most. She also thanked her constituents for supporting her through the years.

In retirement, she says she is looking forward to spending more time with her husband and grandchildren, traveling and having more time to care for her mother.

Pallarez wrote in a farewell letter to the Presidio County community, “It was an amazing ride, but now it’s time for me to let go of the reins and allow someone else to come in and take them.”