Short Playwriting Contest deadline is June 1

By Big Bend Sentinel

Tuesday at midnight is the deadline for all short play submissions for consideration in the Marfa Live Arts’ Short Playwriting Contest. Anyone living in Presidio County or Ojinaga, Mexico, is eligible and encouraged to participate.

No previous experience is necessary and all ages are welcome. Short plays may be written in English and/or Spanish. The top three works will receive cash prizes of $500, $250 and $100, with the first-prize winner also having their piece produced into a “radio play” to air on regional radio stations.

The jury includes playwrights Diana Burbano, Georgina Escobar, Raul Garza and Mónica Sánchez. Plays should be no more than five minutes in length (5 double-spaced, typed pages) and emailed to: info@marfalivearts.org or mailed to: Marfa Live Arts, PO Box 1365, Marfa, TX 79843. Content should be suitable for a general audience. For more information see: marfalivearts.org