Dawn Healey to lead Mobile Comunidad programming

By Big Bend Sentinel

FORT DAVIS – Fort Davis resident Dawn Healey has been named program manager for Mobile Comunidad, an organization focused on offering support and programs in literacy, nutrition, health, social services and digital connectivity for residents of Jeff Davis County. It is a collaborative effort between nonprofit organizations Friends of the Jeff Davis County Library and the Food Pantry of Jeff Davis County, with program partner the Jeff Davis County Library.

Healey has been a Texas resident for more than six years and has lived in Jeff Davis County since 2017. She has an extensive customer service background in restaurant and retail establishments. She has volunteered with the food pantry since January of 2019 and has worked at the library.

“Dawn not only brings her library and food pantry experience to Mobile Comunidad but also her passion for this community. I’m so pleased to have her on our team,” said Library Director Gwin Grimes.

Healey enjoys meeting new people and learning something new every day, and believes that positivity and kindness are contagious. “I strongly believe that giving back to the community is essential to my personal well-being,” she said.

“Dawn’s wide range of skills makes her the ideal front-line leader for Mobile Comunidad,” said Jeanine Bishop, president of the Friends of the Jeff Davis County Library. Healey will be managing the administrative aspects of the project and will be directly delivering services in the community.

“Dawn has been a tireless, cheerful food pantry volunteer for several years. Her enthusiasm is contagious and we are very fortunate to have her on the Mobile Comunidad team,” said Food Pantry Executive Director Vicki Gibson.

Mobile Comunidad is currently waiting for its custom outreach vehicle to be manufactured. Delivery has been delayed due to the worldwide shortage of computer processor chips for vehicles. Bishop said that until the van is received, Healey will coordinate programs from both the library and food pantry.

More information about Mobile Comunidad can be found at the website www.mobilecomunidad.org or on Facebook. Donations to support this unique program can be made online or by mailing a check payable to Friends of the Jeff Davis County Library, PO Box 425, Fort Davis, TX 79734. The organization is a 501(c)3. Donations are tax-deductible to the extent allowed by law.