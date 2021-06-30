David Tompkins Obituary

By Big Bend Sentinel

David was born in Hartford, Connecticut, on January 30, 1965. He first came to Marfa in 2000 and quickly became an indispensable part of the culture and community. During his time in Marfa, he worked at the community health clinic, contributed comics to The Big Bend Sentinel, and acted in numerous theatrical performances. For 15 years David worked for the Chinati Foundation for which he produced dozens of essays, newsletters and publications. His friends will remember him as a brilliant and loving person who showed great care for his friends, family and dog Bix. David was preceded in death by brother Steve, his father Gerald, and Bix. He is survived by his brothers Jeff and Mark, his mother Mary, and his many loving friends in Marfa and all over the country.