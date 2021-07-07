Health

Marfa kids have it made in the shade

Photo by Maisie Crow / Caption: Over the weekend, the Marfa Parks and Recreation Board had a new shade structure installed over the playground at Coffield Park.
Subscribe

By Big Bend Sentinel

July 7, 2021 112 PM

MARFA – The Marfa Parks and Recreation Board had a new shade awning installed over the playground at Coffield Park this past week.

Trey Gerfers, who sits on the parks board, said that the committee initially considered putting a shade structure over the playground when it was first installed years ago, but that project didn’t pan out at the time.

“Essentially we decided to go for the shade structure after we installed this playground, as it just gets too hot for the kids to play on,” Gerfers said.

Gerfers also said that all credit should go to parks board member and Mayor Pro-Tem Irma Salgado, who spearheaded this project.

 

Related

Marfa Clinic says good-bye to old staff, hello to new

By Ursula Muñoz-Schaefer

Marfa Clinic says good-bye to old staff, hello to new
 

Dawn Healey to lead Mobile Comunidad programming

By Big Bend Sentinel

 

El gobernador Abbott pone fin a las reglas de la ciudad sobre máscaras, los CDC dicen que no se necesitan máscaras para las personas vacunadas

By Abbie Perrault

 