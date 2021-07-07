Marfa kids have it made in the shade

By Big Bend Sentinel

MARFA – The Marfa Parks and Recreation Board had a new shade awning installed over the playground at Coffield Park this past week.

Trey Gerfers, who sits on the parks board, said that the committee initially considered putting a shade structure over the playground when it was first installed years ago, but that project didn’t pan out at the time.

“Essentially we decided to go for the shade structure after we installed this playground, as it just gets too hot for the kids to play on,” Gerfers said.

Gerfers also said that all credit should go to parks board member and Mayor Pro-Tem Irma Salgado, who spearheaded this project.