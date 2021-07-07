By Big Bend Sentinel

Nora Villanueva Lujan, 56, passed away on Friday, June 25, 2021.

Nora was born on August 25,1964, in Marfa, Texas, to Ventura Herrera and Luz Villanueva.

She was preceded in death by her first love, Daniel Lujan; her parents Luz and Ventura Herrera; her husband, Luis Alvarez; siblings Rudy Herrera and Corina Herrera.

She is survived by her daughters, Irene Acosta, Aileen Acosta, Arlene “Pinky” Acosta, Danielle Hall and Kassie Lujan; her fiancé, Mark Slane; her grandkids: Daniel, Mary, Oscar, Julia, Booker, Ayanna Emma, Noah, Asher, Jonathan and Lucas; her siblings: Conchita and husband Loreto, Benny and wife Sara, Ernest and wife Diana, Sara and husband Glenn, and Joe Herrera; her sons-in-law: Cody Hall, Jacob Castillo and Marcel Devaal. She is also leaving behind numerous nieces, nephews, cousins, friends and loved ones.

Rosary was held at St. Mary’s Catholic Church in Marfa on Saturday, July 3, 2021, at 9:30 a.m. and services followed.

Services were entrusted to Alpine Memorial Funeral Home in Alpine, Texas.