The border cowboy classic kicks off next week

By Big Bend Sentinel

The Gage Hotel presents the Border Cowboy Classic, a high desert country music festival with a border flare on July 16 and 17. The event will feature performances from the legendary Augie Meyers, local singer, songwriter Craig Carter and songwriter/producer Trent Willmon.

Augie Meyers is an American musician, singer, songwriter, performer, studio musician, producer and record label owner. He is perhaps best known as a founding member of the Sir Douglas Quintet and the Texas Tornados. By fusing Tex-Mex, conjunto and soulful rock together along with the power of Meyers’ distinctive vox organ, an impact that is still being felt in rock ‘n’ roll today.

Trent Willmon has written many songs cut by top recording artists like Brad Paisley, Eric Church, Cody Johnson, Little Big Town, Randy Houser, Blake Shelton, Wade Hayes, Kevin Fowler, Maddie & Tae, Roger Creager, Merle Haggard and more. Producing albums for Cody Johnson, Kevin Fowler, Chancey Williams and several other independent artists; he has made a name for himself as an outstanding producer and publisher.

Craig Carter was born and raised on a ranch in Southwest Texas. He is the epitome of the classic country-western singer, songwriter, actor, entertainer and horseman. He has written songs and created melodies that ring with authenticity and match the beauty of his home in the Big Bend Country of Texas. He has played from the West Coast to the East Coast, and everywhere in between, including overseas. Craig, his wife, and their daughter ranch south of Marathon, Texas. Craig is the recipient of the 2015 Texas Cowboy Poetry Heritage Award.

Dinner on Friday night will feature gourmet Mexican food from the Gage’s 12 Gage restaurant as well as delicious barbecue Saturday night from the Brick Vault BBQ and Brewery. Desert Door Sotol will be providing their delicious sotol for guests to experience. Tickets are $250 per person for both nights of entertainment and dining. Area residents can purchase tickets for one night only. For reservations and tickets call Michelle at 432.386.4205 ext 168 or email michelle@gagehotel.com