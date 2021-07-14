By Big Bend Sentinel

Joe E. Skelton of Alpine passed away on July 10, 2021, after a long illness. He was born in Pecos on May 15, 1943, to Raymond and Rose Ellen Skelton and raised in Alpine, Fort Davis and Marfa. He graduated from Alpine High School in 1963 and was very active in the ag department and other student activities. After graduation, he served in the U.S. Navy from 1964 to 1968 and was last stationed on the USS Enterprise as fuels personnel. While in Marfa, Joe was involved with the summer girls softball association and served as president for a year. He was also part of the Marfa 4H (horse division).

Joe married his beloved bride of 54 years in Solana Beach, California, in 1967, and together they began their adventure. Obtaining his Bachelor of Science degree from Sul Ross in 1971, he launched his civilian career as a ranch cowboy, business owner and the Valentine Farm manager. Joe was also a heavy machine operator, grain elevator manager, feedlot manager and truck driver.

Those left to cherish his love and memory include his precious wife, Ritchie Skelton of Alpine; brothers Ross Skelton and wife Debbie of Alpine, R.D. Skelton and wife Norita of Amarillo; sister Lea Daugherty and husband Delton of Ft. Davis; daughters Jacqulyn Robinius and husband Mike of Mansfield and Raelyn Skelton of College Station; grandchildren Rhylie Robinius, MASN Raedyn Robinius, Charles Joseph Robinius, Sophia Skelton-Rodriguez, Placido Rodriguez, Isaac Rodriguez and Dominic Rodriguez; and one great-grandson, Brecklyn Fedell; nieces Druanne Turner and husband Ricky, and Randi Lea Skelton; nephews Ryan Skelton and wife Marisol, Nathan Skelton and wife Colleen, Beau Johnson and wife Angela, Craig Daugherty and wife Cary, Brad Daugherty and wife Debbie; and many more extended family.

Memorial services will be at a time and place to be announced in Alpine on Tuesday, July 20, 2021. Please check the funeral home website for details.

Arrangements are entrusted to Acres West Funeral Chapel and condolences may be sent to the family online at acreswestfuneral.com.