By Big Bend Sentinel

Susan Phillips Pruett, 80, of San Marcos, Texas, passed away on Saturday, July 3, 2021. She was born in Houston, Texas, to Richard and Virginia (Brock) Phillips on July 27, 1940.

Susan grew up in Lafayette, Louisiana, where she graduated from Lafayette High School in 1958. While in Lafayette, she was chosen as Queen Berengaria VI of Mardi Gras. Her father, Richard, was also chosen as King of Mardi Gras during the same era. It was an honor they each cherished throughout life.

She attended Sul Ross State University where she earned both her bachelors and masters degrees in speech communication. While attending Sul Ross in Alpine, Texas, she met a handsome cowboy that would ultimately win her heart, and become the love of her life. She married Robert R. Pruett in 1966, and she was by his side until he passed in 2018.

A talented actress and a natural in front of an audience, Susan never shied at the chance to be on stage. Whether in a play at a community theatre or just an impromptu bit in front of family or friends, she loved to ham it up. She loved talking to people and she loved history, which became the perfect combination for her 30-year career teaching at San Marcos Academy. Her time teaching at the academy fostered countless friendships with faculty and students. These friendships continued and strengthened for the remainder of her life.

Susan was a lady of strong faith. For as long as she was physically able, she was an active member of First Christian Church, San Marcos, Texas. She loved helping people any way possible. When she was not helping people, she was loving on her pets. She had a soft side for animals and always had one by her side. While she loved her friends and her pets, nothing compared to the time she treasured spending with her family and reminiscing about the memories they shared. A wonderful wife, mother and grandmother, she loved her family dearly, and showed it in countless ways.

Susan is survived by her children: Angela Harrisberger of New Braunfels, Ben Pruett and wife Dedra of Bergheim, and Gina Pruett of San Marcos; and her two loving grandchildren, Phillip and Kaleigh Pruett.

Contributions in Susan’s memory can be made to San Marcos Regional Animal Shelter, at https://www.sanmarcostx.gov/256/Donate-to-the-Shelter or via phone at (512) 805-2657.