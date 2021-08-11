By Big Bend Sentinel

Charles E. Sherrill Jr., a highly respected trial judge who served the state of Texas for over 50 years, died at the age of 94 on August 3, 2021, in Austin, Texas. He was a man of faith, a true gentleman and a beloved father who lived his life well.

He was born in 1927 to Rebecca Smith Sherrill and Charles E. Sherrill Sr. in Seagraves, Texas. As an only child, he was raised working in the family hardware store and graduated from Seagraves High in 1944. Attending Texas Tech, Class of 1948, he studied electrical engineering and accounting and graduated with a BBA degree. Charles served in the U.S. Naval Intelligence towards the end of WWll. His education continued at the University of Texas Law School, where he received his law degree in 1951. His career began in Austin with moves to San Angelo, Midland, Fort Stockton, Sonora and Kerrville. While in private practice in West Texas, Governor John Connally in 1963 appointed him judge of the 112th District. Charles was among the first graduates of the National College of Trial Judges at the University of Nevada. He was known throughout Texas for his incredible ability to settle and move cases rapidly without compromising the quality of justice. From 1981, he served as a senior state judge throughout Texas. He received recognitions from the judiciary as well as various community and church boards he had the honor to serve on.

Jean Fay Sherrill, his wife, preceded him in death in 1981. “Judge Charlie” is survived by three daughters: Sheri Ann Eppenauer, married to A. R. Eppenauer lll of Marfa and Fort Davis; Charlsa Loftis married to H. Lee Loftis of Austin; and Sandra Suzette Sherrill of Kerrville. “Grand Pistol” is survived by four grandchildren and their spouses: Dolly Eppenauer of Marfa, Lee Michael Loftis of Fort Worth, Carrie Loftis Shannon of Austin and Jon Patton Hook of California.

He has six great grandchildren who lovingly called him “Woof”: Caroline Shannon, Hudson Shannon, Charlie Elizabeth Shannon, George Loftis, William Loftis and Brigette Hook.

Charlie valued his loyal friends and colleagues who brought many joys to his life. We are grateful for dedicated doctors, nurses and caregivers that were there for him.

A memorial service will be held, Friday, August 13, 2021, at 1 p.m. at St. Peter’s Episcopal Church in Kerrville, Texas, with Rev. Bert Baetz officiating. If you are considering making a donation in honor of Charles, the family suggests you consider the St. Peter’s Church in Kerrville or Bloys Camp Meeting Association P.O. Box 34, Valentine, TX 79854.