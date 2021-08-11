By Big Bend Sentinel

Rebecca “Becky” Drake Leach, 69, of Dickinson, Texas, went home to Jesus on August 7, 2021.

Becky grew up in Marfa where she met the love of her life, Don, in 1971. They were married in 1972, living in many places throughout the years while raising two kids, until finally settling in London, Texas, in 1997, where they enjoyed the remainder of their years together until Don’s passing in 2009. In addition to being a dedicated, loving mother and wife, her greatest accomplishment was being a doting “Nano” to any and every child to come around.

Becky joins her parents, three siblings and her husband in Heaven.

She is survived by her children, Lisa Elsey and husband Jeffrey of Dickinson; and Philip Leach and wife Teresa of London; her grandchildren, Brandon Leach of San Angelo, Kaleb Leach of Eden, Briana and Dylan Elsey of Dickinson; mother-in-law Deane Pearl Leach of London; and numerous nieces, nephews and extended family.

Funeral services will be held 11 a.m., Thursday, August 12, 2021, at the Kimble Funeral Home Chapel, 1010 College St., Junction, TX 76849. Interment will follow at Little Saline Cemetery in London, Texas.

Pallbearers will be Brandon Leach, Kaleb Leach, Dylan Elsey, Albert Baker, Tyler Nunez and Travis Richter. Honorary pallbearers will be Garrett Zimmerlee, Drake Boyd, Conner Boyd, JD Leach, Justin Leach, Stacey Leach, Thor Leach and Ashton Leach.

In lieu of flowers, send donations to SCARF Animal Rescue and www.scalesandtails.org, or an animal shelter near you.

Arrangements are under the direction and personal care of the professionals at Kimble Funeral Home.