By Big Bend Sentinel

It is with great sadness and a heavy heart that the Anderson family announces the passing of James Walter Anderson, a beloved husband, father, grandfather, brother, uncle and friend to all.

Jim passed away peacefully on May 9, 2021, in Sun Lakes, Arizona, with his family by his side. He is survived by his wife, Ida; his son Jamie Bonner; his two daughters, Grace Arnett and son-in-law Brian, Genette Burke and son-in-law Wayne; his four grandchildren, Greyson, Diego, Ava and Gabriel; and his sister Rebecca Ellis.

Jim was a man of few words but a man of true integrity who put his entire self into loving his family and our Lord. He was a Catholic by faith who knew the life he wanted to lead –– with honesty, truthfulness and humility.

His life for 32 years was in Alaska where he found healing and peace in the wilderness as often as he could with his family and friends. Jim touched many lives with his kindness and positive spirit and it is not surprising to those who knew him that his advice was always, “It is what it is, be grateful, no regrets and never hate.”

He was truthful down to the core. We will sadly miss him, but love keeps him in our hearts forever.

A mass memorial will be held on Friday, September 3, 2021, at St. Mary’s Catholic Church in Marfa. Rosary will be recited at 11:30 a.m. followed by Mass at noon.

Jim was a U.S. Army Airborne Ranger veteran who proudly served his country during the Vietnam War. A private burial service with full military honors will be held at a national memorial cemetery out of state.

A heartfelt thank you for all your thoughts, prayers and support.