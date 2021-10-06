Greasewood Gallery to exhibit photography work by Marfa’s Lesley Villareal

By Big Bend Sentinel

MARFA — Greasewood Gallery at the Hotel Paisano will host a public reception in conjunction with Chinati’s Made in Marfa on October 8, from 6–8 p.m.

The gallery will be exhibiting work by Lesley Villarreal. If you live in Marfa, you probably know her. Maybe she photographed your wedding, or your baby, or your pets, or maybe you’ve got one of her breathtaking sunset photos hanging in your living room. You’ve danced yourself dizzy to bad (read: excellent) 90s music at one of her DJ parties and enjoyed the festive projections she insists on terrifying us with every Halloween.

A longtime resident of Marfa, Lesley Villarreal has been in the photography industry for over 15 years and was voted one of the top 10 wedding photographers in Texas. As described by one of her best friends, “Lesley is an animal-doting, Halloween-loving, photography magician of a friend and neighbor.”

Recently retired from wedding photography, she now spends her time focusing on passion projects such as studio pet photography, stunning sunset shots, and the lighthearted “Hated on Yelp” series that pokes a bit of good natured fun at our well-loved little town.

Villareal’s weird and popular “Miguel Meyers series” will be part of the upcoming exhibit, just in time for Halloween, one of Lesley’s favorite holidays.

A recent cancer diagnosis has turned Lesley’s world upside down, but Lesley is strong and brave and has a bevy of friends and loved ones rallying around to help her through this. In support of one of our own, Greasewood Gallery will be giving 100% of the gallery sales from October 8-11 directly to Lesley to help with the medical expenses.

Join friends and neighbors, new and old, in the gallery located in the Hotel Paisano at thecorner of Highland and Texas Streets on Friday, October 8, 6–8 p.m. Gallery hours are 8:30 a.m.–6 p.m. Sunday through Thursday and 8:30 a.m.–8 a.m. Friday and Saturday.

For more information, contact gallery director, Vicki Lynn Barge at 432-729-4134.