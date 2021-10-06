Marfa100 bike race returns after 2020’s ‘virtual ride’

By Sam Karas

MARFA — The Marfa100 bike race is returning to Pinto Canyon Road this year after 2020’s “virtual ride.” 2019 brought big things for the charitable race: it was the biggest year for registration yet with 111 participants, and marked a shift in leadership from Joey Benton and Faith Gay to Zeke Raney and Elizabeth Farrell. Cyclists from all over the country came to Presidio County to test their mettle and enjoy the local scenery in a low-key but competitive atmosphere.

Then the pandemic hit. There was a major shift in the cycling world as gyms shuttered and flights ground to a halt. Everyone — including the Tour de France — went online.

This year, Marfa100 competitors have options. “Most races went virtual last year, ours did as well,” said co-organizer Zeke Raney. “This year we decided to leave the option to race virtually because people really enjoyed it!”

Slots for the full 100K and 50K “fun rides” have been filled up, but anyone can sign up for the virtual race. The in-person races come with commemorative swag, a meal ticket and “a beer of your choice.” The online race — completed through RunSignUp — offers a T-shirt and awards for the fastest male and female individual times.

You can find more information or register online at: ​https://www.bikesignup.com/Race/TX/Marfa/Marfa100. For local discounts, contact marfa100k@gmail.com.