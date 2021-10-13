Marfa Open celebrates finale of festival this weekend

By Big Bend Sentinel

MARFA – Marfa Open will celebrate the finale of this year’s art festival Saturday, October 16, with closing night festivities at Building 98. The former officer’s club will be open from 7-11 p.m. with a curated program of theatrical literary events and lots of complimentary drinks.

Performances will include a dramatic reading by artist Britland Tracy, whose hauntingly beautiful photo work was showcased last year with a solo show at Rule Gallery. The show, tentatively titled Bedtime Stories, will incorporate passages from her two recent books, Show Me Yours (2018) and Pardon My Creep (2020), and starts at 7 p.m. in a room somewhere near the bar.

An extraordinary event follows at 8 p.m. with a reading by author Dr. Otto Maddox from his new book, Voices Of The Untitled In Marfa. Maddox, who resides at a remote facility outside of Marfa, rarely makes public appearances and this is the only scheduled event in conjunction with the book release. The somewhat controversial book explores the author’s telepathic connections with the Donald Judd concrete works at the Chinati Foundation. Local artist Christopher Dyer will moderate a brief talk with the author.

Building 98 author in residence Amanda Holstien will be reading from her upcoming book, The Metaphysics of Good Vibrations, an epic mystical poem from an epic mystical person.

Other special guests will include Lauren Klotzman, Rachel Monroe, Rebekah Schlitz, members of the Henry Flower Art Mob, music, comedy and art showcasing the collaborations between local Marfa artists and Austin’s Mangus Art Collective.

Seph Itz, the founder of Marfa Open, will also be announcing the winning artist from this year’s festival along with his trademark whiskey-fueled heartfelt closing remarks.

Events start at 7 p.m. at Building 98 near the Chinati Foundation grounds. For more information, try to locate Jason McHenry somewhere in the Marfa Open building.