OBITUARY: Elco S. Aranda

By Big Bend Sentinel

Elco S. Aranda, 79, beloved father and grandfather, was called to his eternal resting place on Tuesday, October 5, 2021.

Visitation was Sunday, October 10, at Santa Teresa de Jesus in Presidio, Texas, with a rosary to be recited that evening. Mass was on Monday, October 11, at Santa Teresa de Jesus in Presidio, Texas; burial immediately followed at Desert Hills Cemetery.

Elco entered this world on August 14, 1942, in Ojinaga, Chihuahua, Mexico; born to Hernando and Francisca Aranda. He is survived by his son, Elco Aranda Jr.; daughter Liliana Aranda-Welsh; grandsons Patrick Welsh and Nathan Welsh; granddaughter Carling Welsh; son-in-law Joseph Welsh. He is also survived by his wife, Alicia Aguilar-Aranda and by her sons and daughters.

Arrangements are entrusted to Alpine Memorial Funeral Home. If you would like to send your condolences to the family, you may do so by signing his guestbook at www.alpinememorialfunerlhome.com.