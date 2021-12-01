Fort Davis Chamber hosts ‘Miracle on State Street’ event this Saturday

By Big Bend Sentinel

FORT DAVIS — Santa Claus is coming to Fort Davis! The annual Miracle on State Street event in Fort Davis promises live music, pictures with Santa and a cookie bake-off this Saturday, December 4.

The Fort Davis Chamber of Commerce is hosting a full day of shopping and events to celebrate the holiday season, and Fort Davis businesses will be offering shopping opportunities throughout town with special promotions and pop-up vendors. Vendors will be located at J.Davis Emporium, and Stone Village Market will be hosting the first Davis Mountains Wine, Beer & Spirits festival.

“Consider purchasing your holiday gifts at local businesses this year,” said Melissa Henderson, Director of the Chamber of Commerce. “This is an easy way to support and build our community.”

Afternoon festivities kick off with the annual holiday parade at 3 p.m., with Santa leading the way atop of a fire truck. The parade will proceed down State Street and end at the Jeff Davis County Courthouse, followed by photos with Santa, a cookie bake-off, hot cocoa and tree lighting all located on the south side of the courthouse.

Line-up will begin at the elementary school at 2:45 p.m. for those who want to participate in the parade. A trophy will be awarded to the best holiday float.

As soon as Santa arrives, he will set up on the courthouse porch to hear all the children’s Christmas desires. Parents are encouraged to snap a picture and use #FortDavis on social media.

The annual cookie bake-off returns this year after last year’s hiatus. Competitors are encouraged to whip up one dozen cookies from their favorite recipe and deliver them to the courthouse lawn between 3 and 3:30 p.m. to be entered into the competition. Judging will begin at 4 p.m.

Events will coincide with a live radio, ‘drive-in and tune-in’ event. The radio show hosted by Al Haney of Fort Stockton begins immediately following the parade and will feature Haney and local musicians Stephen Bright and friends and then Doug Moreland. The radio show will air on channel FM 104.7.

The big finale will be a Christmas lighting where a dedicated tree on the lawn will be lit up at 6 p.m. Kids are encouraged to craft an ornament to decorate the tree which will be available during the festivities.

All events are free and open to the public. In the event of rain or snow, events will be relocated to the Kelly Pavilion located behind the Chamber of Commerce at the historic Union Mercantile building.