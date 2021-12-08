OBITUARY: Thomas Eric Hughes

By Big Bend Sentinel

Thomas Eric Hughes passed away peacefully on September 17, 2021, surrounded by his loving family. He was 36 years old. He was a beloved son, father, Marine and friend.

Born in San Angelo, Texas, Eric was the son of Thomas and Mary Alice Hughes. He graduated from Marfa High School in 2004. After attending Sul Ross State University, Eric decided to follow in his father’s footsteps and enlisted in the U.S. Marine Corps. He graduated from Marine Corps boot camp in San Diego, California, in 2007. He served in Afghanistan and Iraq, and received a Combat Action Ribbon in Afghanistan. Eric was honorably discharged in 2011.

After his discharge from the Marines, Eric moved to Houston, Texas, where he met his wife, Amber Hughes. His greatest love in life was being a father to their daughter, Chevi. He will be remembered as a loving family man and a fierce friend. Eric enjoyed rooting for the Texas Longhorns, spending time with his Corps brothers and drinking Coors Light.

In addition to his wife and daughter, Eric is survived by his parents, Thomas and Mary Alice Hughes, and siblings and their families: Javier and Samantha Castro and their daughter Emily; Chris and Heather Migura and children Thomas, Courtney Lee and Madison; and Tucker and Lissa Gandy. He was succeeded in death by Benjamin Castro.

A celebration of a good life was held on Saturday, October 9, in San Angelo, Texas.