By Big Bend Sentinel

Tomasa “Tommie” Pena-Alfaro, age 75, passed away on December 25, 2021, after a four-year battle with cancer. She was born and raised in Marfa, Texas. Survivors include her three children: Sylvia, Gloria and Lando; daughter-in-law Valerie; grandchildren Nathan, Michelle, Avery and Gavin; and great-grandchildren Analy and Mia. She was loved so much and will be sorely missed. Services were held on January 7 in Austin.