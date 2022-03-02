RioCOG now offering free Covid tests

By Big Bend Sentinel

MARFA –– The Rio Grande Council of Governments office in Marfa is now administering rapid COVID antigen tests at no cost.

The tests will be available at the RioCOG offices 9-11 a.m. and 1-4 p.m. Monday through Thursday, and from 9-11 a.m. on Fridays.

Persons first must register with the Texas Department of Emergency Management to obtain a QR code at https://register.txrapidtest.org/ and bring the code with them on their cell phone or a paper printout. RioCOG staffers can also assist with registration.

Masks must be worn at all times, and tests will be administered in your vehicle.

RioCOG offices are located at 105 North Mesa Street on the south side of the Marfa Activity Center (MAC) building, next to the Marfa & Presidio County Museum Thrift Store. Persons should park in the parking lot on the south side of the swimming pool and honk upon arrival.

For more information, residents can call Alek Argueta at 832-474-0473.