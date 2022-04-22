Marfa ISD students qualify for State Golf Tournament

By Big Bend Sentinel

MARFA — Two Marfa ISD golfers, Alexis Gonzales and Cristian Ontiveros, qualified for the State Golf Tournament this week.

Cristian Ontiveros, a senior who has played four years for Marfa High School, won 1st place overall at the regional tournament, and qualified as the 1st place medalist for state, shooting 78 and 79 at regional for a total score 157. The state tournament will be May 9-10 in Kyle.

Alexis Gonzales, a junior who has played three years for the high school, won 4th place overall at the regional tournament and qualified as the 2nd place medalist for state, shooting 95 and 88 at regional for a total score of 183. The state tournament will be May 16-17 in Kyle.

“We would like to thank the Marfa ISD administration, Oscar Aguero, Allison Scott, and Linda Ojeda for supporting the team in all they do,” said Marfa Golf Coach Curtis Pittman. “Special thanks to Ernest Villirial and the Marfa Golf Course for allowing us practice space and time. Also to local help Mario Ontiveros and Ricky Luna and the many other people at Marfa Golf Course for the pointers and help with team members. Barry Mcalister of San Angelo was an amazing help in getting Cristian ready for this accomplishment. We are expecting great things from these two athletes at state.”