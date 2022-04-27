Alpine man charged in connection with Jan. 6 insurrection pleads guilty to misdemeanor 

By Allegra Hobbs

ALPINE — An Alpine resident who was arrested in connection with the Capitol insurrection has now pleaded guilty to a misdemeanor charge stemming from his participation in the Jan. 6 riot.

Sean David Watson pleaded guilty on April 21 to one count of “parading, demonstrating, or picketing in a Capitol building,” punishable by a maximum of six months in prison, a maximum of five years’ probation, a fine of no more than $5,000 plus possible restitution.

Sentencing has been tentatively scheduled for August of this year, per court records. Watson’s attorney, Shane O’Neal, did not return a request for comment.

In exchange for the plea, the Justice Department agreed to drop the three other charges Watson faced – entering and remaining in a restricted building, disorderly and disruptive conduct in a restricted building, and violent entry and disorderly conduct in a Capitol building.

The riot that took place on January 6, 2021, kicked off when a joint session of Congress prepared to certify the results of the 2020 election — protesters, claiming Biden’s victory in the election was illegitimate, broke through police lines to swarm the U.S. Capitol.

Not long after the insurrection, Watson’s Alpine home — plastered in anti-Biden and pro-Trump messages — was raided by the FBI. Shortly after the raid, Watson told local news station CBS7 that he had participated in the riot and that he was “proud” of it. “No, I don’t regret it,” he said. “I’m actually proud of what I am doing. I feel like I am fighting for my country.” The affidavit filed at the time of his arrest included photos of Watson at the Capitol on Jan. 6, and alleged that Watson had sent a text admitting to his participation and calling it the “proudest day of my life.”