Judd Foundation to host Ranch Day this Sunday, May 15

By Sam Karas

PINTO CANYON — This Saturday, the Judd Foundation’s Marfa team will host Ranch Day at the organization’s remote Casa Perez property. The annual event has been on pause since the COVID-19 pandemic, but for the first time in two years, the gates will open to the public once again for food, fun, and a chance to dip your toes in the stock tank.

Ranch Day is a rare opportunity for locals and art lovers to see another side of Judd’s life and practice. Shortly after Judd’s arrival in Marfa in the 1970s, he started collecting property in Pinto Canyon, preferring the stark solitude of the landscape to the hustle and bustle of town. Because the properties are so remote — Las Casas, Judd’s final resting place, is an almost three-hour drive from Marfa — they aren’t open to the public.

Casa Perez, the most accessible of the three ranch properties, is the exception. For each annual Ranch Day celebration, guests are given the opportunity to explore the house, a rustic adobe structure the Perez family operated as a goat ranch in the early 1900s. Permanently installed inside the house are two later-stage Judd aluminum works and an etching from prominent Spanish painter and printmaker Francisco Goya.

Ranch day also provides an opportunity for Judd Foundation staff to share their interest in the local landscape. At 10:30 a.m., Dr. Carlos “Lalo” Gonzalez of the Borderlands Research Institute and Froylan Hernandez of Texas Parks and Wildlife will give a talk on their efforts to protect desert bighorn sheep.

From noon to 1:30 p.m. Convenience West will serve lunch “first come, first served.” Primo y Beebe will provide a festive soundtrack for the afternoon. Though refreshments will be provided, guests are encouraged to prepare for a day outside: sun protection and extra water are a must.

Casa Perez is located approximately 12 miles past the end of the pavement on Pinto Canyon Road (FM 2810). High clearance vehicles are required for the trek. Cell service is spotty to nonexistent in most areas. Attendees are asked to respect private property — though there are many unfenced stretches past the pavement, these areas are part of the Pinto Canyon Ranch and are not open to the public.

For more information, please contact [email protected].