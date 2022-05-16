May 24 runoff election voting guide for the tri-county area

By Mary Cantrell

TRI-COUNTY — Early voting for the May 24 runoff election began May 16 and runs through Friday, May 20, with multiple polling locations open throughout the tri-county area.

In the runoff election, voters across Texas will decide on statewide and local Democratic and Republican candidates who will appear on the ballot in the November general election this fall.

Voters who cast a ballot in either party’s primary election on March 1 must vote in the same party’s runoff election. Voters who did not cast a ballot in the primary may vote in either party’s runoff election. Voters will be required to show a valid form of identification at polling places.

Both the Democratic and Republican ballots for the runoff election will include candidates for state positions of Land Commissioner and Attorney General. Republican voters will decide on a candidate for Railroad Commissioner, while Democratic voters will decide on candidates for Lieutenant Governor, Comptroller and the State Board of Education District 1 seat, a race in which either Democrat Laura Marquez or Melissa Ortega will proceed to the November primary election.

In the tri-county area, only Brewster County voters will see a local race — for County Judge — on the ballot.

Presidio County

Early voting polling locations in Presidio county will be open from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. May 16-20. In Marfa, early voting will take place at the USO Building, 302 S. Highland Ave. In Presidio, early voting will take place at the Presidio-Annex Building C.

Election Day voting will take place from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. at the USO Building, 302 S Highland Ave., Marfa, and the Presidio-Annex Building C in Presidio.

Brewster County

Candidates who will appear on the ballot in the runoff election for the County Judge position, the county’s top official, include Republicans Greg Henington and Ryan Skelton and Democrats Oscar Cobos and Mimi Smith.

Early voting polling locations include the Judge Val Clark Beard Office Complex — Old Library, 203 N 7th Street in Alpine, which will be open from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m from May 16-20 and serve all precincts. Early remote voting for precincts 5, 6 and 7 will be available May 18 and 19 from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. at the Red Pattillo Community Center Hwy 118, Study Butte/Terlingua.

On election day, May 24, all polling locations will be open from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. Precinct 1 voters will appear at the Brewster County Sunny Glen Cooperative Building, 2209 W Hwy 90, Alpine. Precinct 2 and Precinct 8 voters will appear at the Judge Val Clark Beard Office Complex — Old Library, 203 N 7th Street, Alpine. Precinct 3 voters will appear at the Marathon Community Center, 2nd and Ave. E, Marathon. Precinct 4 voters will appear at the Alpine Civic Center, 803 W Holland Ave., Alpine. Precinct 5, 6 and 7 will appear at the Red Pattillo Community Center Hwy 118, Study Butte/Terlingua.

Jeff Davis County

Early voting in Jeff Davis County will take place from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. May 16-20 at the District and County Clerk’s office, 111 N. Street, Fort Davis.

Election day voting will take place from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. Precincts 1, 2 and 3 will appear at the First United Methodist Church of Fort Davis, 200 Front Street. Precinct 4 will appear at the Valentine Community Building on North Main and Eighth streets. Precinct 5 will appear at the Davis Mountains Resort Baptist Church, 100 Broken Arrow Trail, Fort Davis.