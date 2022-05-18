May 19 Letters to the Editor

By Big Bend Sentinel

Dear Editor,

On behalf of Marfa Live Arts, I’d like to thank everyone who attended the 11th Annual One Act Plays last Wednesday. After a live performance hiatus due to the pandemic, it was wonderful to be back in the Crowley Theater with so many smiling faces.

Congratulations to all the students who wrote plays as part of the Playwriting Program led by Juarez playwright Georgina Escobar at Marfa High School. Over the past 11 years, 925 plays have been penned by Marfa’s youth and, with each new year, the caliber of their writing increases along with their skill and confidence in expressing complex ideas and multifaceted characters. Like those before, this year’s grand prize winners (who were awarded laptop computers) experienced their imaginations brought to life with live performances of their work. Focusing on our border aesthetic, the plays ranged in theme and genre, but all shared a flavor unique to this area.

The 2022 Playwright Awardees are: Freshmen First Place, “Sightless” by Ashley Certain; Honorable Mention, “Zayne” by Austin Milligan; Sophomores First Place, “You Can What?!” by Tristan Kelly; Honorable Mention, “The Topology & Zeitgeist Bake-Off” by Zaley Porter; Juniors First Place, “The Gone” by Maribel Meraz; Honorable Mention, “The Crow’s Daughter” by Victoria Torres; Seniors First Place, “Margaret, I Think I Love You” by Febi Brimhall; Honorable Mention, “Nadando en Las Estrellas” by Hanna Evangelina Ibarra.

Many Marfans played a part in bringing the one acts to fruition including our partners at Marfa Independent School District: Superintendent Oscar Aguero, Principal Allison Scott, Linda Ojeda, Donel Lara, Adele Powers, Cherrie Aguero and Rachel Gomez, thank you for your continued support of this in-school enrichment program. Community partners who contributed their time and support for which we are grateful include Marjorie Scott, Eva Gil, Sul Ross State University, Hotel Paisano, Chinati Foundation, Sandra Hinojosa, Virginia Flores, Angel Silva, Daniel Silva, Porter’s Marfa, Emily Williams, Tim Crowley, Crowley Theater, Hotel St. George, PrintCo, Melissa Keane, Jack and Lisa Copeland, KMKB-FM, Colby Martin, Jason Kolker, Neil Chavigny, Marfa Public Radio and The Sentinel.

A fantastic cast and crew brought their creativity to the theater working tirelessly to bring the playwrights’ words to life, a huge thank you to Tina Rivera, Jose Prat, Jason Amos, Rob Crowley, Annette Mendoza, Moritz Landgrebe, Sarah Vasquez, Caitlynn Almance, John Aguero (Shorthorn graduate, 2017 and 2021 Playwright Awardee), Abby Boyd, Ashley Certain (2022 Playwright Awardee), Lisa George, Romi Gold, Jessica Lutz, Dillon Orr (Shorthorn graduate, 2016 Playwright Awardee), Max Tolleson and JD Garcia.

And a final thanks to our sponsors who support the mission of Marfa Live Arts in bridging our community together through performance art: Wyatt Ranches Foundation, Texas Women for the Arts, Texas Commission on the Arts and the Marfa Education Foundation.

The enthusiasm our community has for supporting our youth and live performance is an inspiration. Thank you to everyone who is a part of these endeavors.

Sincerely,

Jennie Lyn Hamilton

Marfa Live Arts

________________

Dear Friends,

From the bottom of my heart, I would like to thank the people of Marfa for organizing and attending the screening of my film BAD ROADS. And for your donations which were sent to me. At this difficult time your attention and support is extremely important for Ukraine, the Ukrainian people and me personally.

Once again, I thank you very much.

Natalya Vorozhbit

Director

Lviv, Ukraine

BAD ROADS was screened at the Crowley Theater on March 16, 2022, as part of the “in front of us” film series which supports women film directors. Donations from Marfans were forwarded to the people of Ukraine.

________________

To the Marfa community,

On behalf of Judd Foundation, I want to thank everyone who attended our seventh annual Ranch Day at Casa Perez this past Sunday. It was a beautiful day made possible by a number of people. I would like thank all of the wonderful participants in Ranch Day, including: Dr. Carlos “Lalo” Gonzalez from Borderlands Research Institute and Froylan Hernandez from Texas Parks and Wildlife Department for their important and fascinating talk on bighorn sheep; Primo Carrasco and David Beebe for the tunes; Kaki Aufdengarten, Mark Scott, Katy Rose Elsasser, Adam Bork of Convenience West for their delicious food; Jessica Lutz for capturing the event; and Michael Roch and the Chinati Foundation for the extra shade support.

Judd Foundation is grateful for the opportunity to open Casa Perez to Marfa and the tri-county community through the generous support of The Brown Foundation and a grant from the Texas Commission on the Arts, and in part by an award from the National Endowment for the Arts.

Lastly, thanks to Judd Foundation’s staff, especially Randy Sanchez, Rico Roman, Jesse Dominguez, Jonathon Lujan, and Caitlin Murray, for making this event a success. We’re looking forward to next year!

Best,

Rainer Judd

President, Judd Foundation

Marfa, TX