The Chinati Foundation announces two new leadership positions

By Big Bend Sentinel

MARFA — Last week, the Chinati Foundation announced the hiring of two new staff members in leadership positions: Malinda Galindo, associate director of development, and Stephen Martin, director of preservation and planning.

According to a press release from the organization, the new positions will guide critical operational areas for Chinati as the organization moves forward with a multi-year master plan to ensure the ongoing vitality of their physical facilities as well as the art, architecture and land that they steward.

Malinda Galindo is an experienced fundraiser, committed to nurturing the relationships that are essential to a museum’s stability and growth. From 2017 to 2021, she was at El Museo del Barrio, New York, doing institutional advancement and patron programming before recently stepping up to serve as interim director of development. Galindo is cofounder of Atomic Culture, a curatorial platform that encourages dialogue around concepts of art and experimentation, which was the recipient of a 2019 Tulsa Artist Fellowship.

Stephen Martin is a graduate of Cooper Union with a background in design, capital construction and land conservation. In New York, he served as director of design and planning at the Louis Kahn–designed Four Freedoms Park and was the owner’s representative to Anthology Film Archives for its forthcoming $18 million restoration. He has worked for the Calder Foundation, the Noguchi Museum and the Library of Congress, among other institutions. Martin is currently president and founder of Friends of the Ruin, advocating for an adaptive reuse of New York’s landmark Smallpox Hospital into a public-health memorial.

“These roles are essential to pursuing Chinati’s vision,” said Marella Consolini, interim director of the Chinati Foundation. “Malinda and Stephen bring to us invaluable experience. They both are creative thinkers and outstanding communicators. The Board and I are very excited to welcome them to the team. We are confident that their impressive skill sets and knowledge will be an asset to Chinati and the Marfa community as a whole.”