Fort Davis Chamber of Commerce to host annual Frontier Christmas event this weekend

FORT DAVIS — The Fort Davis Chamber of Commerce will host its annual Frontier Christmas festival from 1 to 6 p.m. this Saturday, December 3, at the Kelly Pavilion, located behind the Jeff Davis County Library in downtown Fort Davis.

“The chamber looks forward to bringing back the annual Frontier Christmas to ensure local kids have a fun and safe holiday event to set the season off right,” said Reagan Stone, director of the Chamber of Commerce.

There will be kids activities, including crafts hosted by Basin PBS and the county library. Fort Davis High School will perform a one-act play and Santa Claus will ride in on a fire truck for Christmas wishes and photographs from 1:30 to 3:30 p.m.

Live music, including some Christmas tunes, by local acts will also take place. Frankley Unlikely, a duet consisting of Bill and April Armstrong, will perform from 2:30 to 3:30 p.m., followed by Doug and Suzan Moreland from 4:30 to 5:30 p.m. and DJ Chamber throughout the afternoon.

Vendors will be set up to sell holiday wreaths and more. W Dogs will be selling hot dogs, and Chateau Wright Winery will have bottles and glasses of red and white wine as well as warm spiced wine available. The event will conclude with the courthouse lighting at sundown, around 6 p.m. Stone encouraged everyone to come out for the holiday festivities.

“The weather looks great, and of course there’s no place like the mountains to celebrate with friends and family,” said Stone.