Winter Hubbub to take place at the Marfa Coffee Company this weekend 

By Big Bend Sentinel

MARFA — The Marfa Coffee Company, located at 317 W San Antonio St., will host a ‘Winter Hubbub’ this Saturday, December 17 from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.

The event will be the second of its kind hosted by the coffee company, and will see an assortment of local vendors selling their wares.

“It’s a place for artists and makers to sell their goods, and you can support local businesses by buying handmade items for the holidays,” said Lesley Brandt of the Marfa Coffee Company.

Vendors include CMG knives, Damiana Handmade Jewelry, High Desert Dye, LaFortune Ceramics, Magic Salve & chotskies, Sarah Vasquez photography, Lump Ware ceramics and Shy Gallery. Joe Salinas, Chris King and Sunday Denim will play holiday tunes and other music.

Burgers from Bad Larry Burger Club, out of Austin and Marfa, will be available for purchase.

The event will also act as a drop-off location for donations of nonperishable items for the Marfa Food Pantry. The coffee company has been collecting donations throughout the week, and will drop off all items at the food pantry after the hubbub.