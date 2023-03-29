City of Alpine hotel occupancy tax grants opening for applications April 6 

By Big Bend Sentinel

ALPINE — Applications will be accepted beginning April 6 for hotel occupancy tax (HOT) grants from the City of Alpine for the 2023-2024 fiscal year. Visitor events and other projects that draw overnight visits to the city are eligible for funding consideration, according to the requirements of state law.

A workshop on Alpine’s HOT Grant program will be held at 5:30 pm on April 6 in the Alpine City Council chambers. The workshop will cover the grant application process and the legal uses of the HOT funds. “There are a few changes to the way the applications will be handled and considered this year,” said Director of Tourism Chris Ruggia, “So we encourage everyone to attend, even if they have received grants in the past.” A zoom link to the workshop will be available for those who cannot attend in person. Details can be found at cityofalpine.com.

The grant application and guidelines can also be found on the city website (cityofalpine.com) under “How Do I > Apply For > Hotel Occupancy Tax Funding.”

The grant application deadline is Friday, May 5, 2023, at 5 p.m. All applications must be for events and activities during the funding period, which runs from October 1, 2023, through September 30, 2024. Questions about the grants program can be directed to [email protected]

State law identifies the various ways that hotel occupancy tax funds may be used. The allowed expense categories include advertising, promotion of the arts, historical restoration and preservation, sporting events, and transportation. All expenditures must also directly encourage overnight stays at Alpine’s hotels and short-term rentals.

The City of Alpine’s Hotel Occupancy Tax Grants Committee will review and make recommendations on the grant applications. The committee is composed of community members appointed by the City Council, with the director of tourism also serving as a non-voting ex officio committee member.

The HOT Grants Committee will evaluate the applications based on their impact on overnight stays, business and promotional plans, the capacity to host a successful program or event, innovative new programs, and other criteria listed in the grant guidelines and then make funding recommendations within the projected tax revenues for 2023-2024.

“The City of Alpine has a long tradition of partnering with event organizers and other groups to provide high-quality events and activities for our visitors and residents to enjoy,” said Ruggia. “We thank all of the folks who bring their visions and ideas forward to help make Alpine a better place to live and visit, and we are also grateful to the grants committee members who have stepped up to help with the difficult decisions of how to best use the limited HOT fund resource to support and encourage the quality events and programs that apply.”