Marfa ISD presents one-act play, short animated film 

By Big Bend Sentinel

MARFA — Marfa ISD is hosting a special community performance and screening for student one-act play and short film UIL entrants this Thursday, May 18, at the Crowley Theatre at 6 p.m.

Admission is one canned food item, which will be donated to the Marfa Food Pantry.

The play “After Hours,” by Kevin Stone, is a comedy set in a clothing store at night and will be performed by the One-Act Play Troupe, which was coached by teacher Donel Lara.

“Come out and support the UIL One-Act Troupe as they present their encore performance,” said Lara. “This year’s play won the district competition, advanced to the bi-district round where they were named alternate for the area competition.”

A viewing of the animated short film by Aubrie Aguilar titled, “Unrequited Love?” which tells the tale of a teenage crush and placed fourth in state completion, will follow the play.

Teacher Adele Powers said she hopes the public will come out and see Aguilar’s film to support the hard work and ambition the graduating senior put into the project.

“Aubrie’s short film is just so incredible to me –– when we went to the UIL state competition she was up against schools with whole digital media departments and classes, and she is totally self-taught and self-motivated and made this piece in her spare time — not for a grade or a class — and she came in fourth in the state,” said Powers. “It’s really, really impressive to see a student take initiative and succeed in that way.”